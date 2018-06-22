White Sox's Nicky Delmonico: Plays catch Friday
Delmonico (hand) played catch Friday, James Fegan of The Athletic Chicago reports.
Delmonico has been out since mid-May with a broken hand. Playing catch is certainly a positive sign in his recovery, though he's still likely to ned a rehab stint before he returns to the White Sox.
More News
-
White Sox's Nicky Delmonico: Out of splint•
-
White Sox's Nicky Delmonico: Officially placed on DL•
-
White Sox's Nicky Delmonico: To miss 4-6 weeks with hand fracture•
-
White Sox's Nicky Delmonico: Removed after hit-by-pitch•
-
White Sox's Nicky Delmonico: Inserted into Thursday's lineup•
-
White Sox's Nicky Delmonico: Not in Thursday's lineup•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Podcast: Buy or Sell; MadBum
We’ve got a Friday edition of Buy or Sell for you with our thoughts on Madison Bumgarner, Billy...
-
Fantasy baseball: Sanchez struggling
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Prospects: Jimenez now step away
A move up to Triple-A has Eloy Jimenez within shouting distance of the majors, but Kyle Tucker...
-
Waivers: Add Marte, Heyward?
Heath Cummings looks at the hot bats of Ketel Marte and Jason Heyward.
-
Five fill-ins who've become fixtures
These five hitters started out as fill-ins, but Scott White thinks they're here to stay. And...
-
Waivers: Miller time; Cubs closer
Who fills in as Cubs closer with Brandon Morrow on the shelf, and how excited should we be...