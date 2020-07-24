Delmonico could be the replacement starter in right field for Nomar Mazara (illness) on Opening Day, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Mazara developed an illness over the past week, and a parade of replacement options started in right field in exhibition and instrasquad games since. With the White Sox deciding to keep Leury Garcia at second base, it looks like right field will be covered by the left-handed-hitting Delmonico and righty Adam Engel. Chicago faces Minnesota right-hander Jose Berrios in Friday's opener.