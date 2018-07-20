White Sox's Nicky Delmonico: Reinstated from disabled list
Delmonico (hand) was activated from the disabled list prior to Friday's game against Seattle.
As expected, Delmonico will rejoin the club for the start of the second half after appearing in 10 minor-league contests while on a rehab assignment over the past couple weeks. Through 37 games with the White Sox in 2018, he's hit .224/.333/.302 with just six extra-base hits and seven RBI. He will take the roster spot of Charlie Tilson, who was optioned to Triple-A Charlotte on Wednesday.
More News
-
White Sox's Nicky Delmonico: Moves rehab to Triple-A•
-
White Sox's Nicky Delmonico: Sees minor-league action•
-
White Sox's Nicky Delmonico: Hits off tee•
-
White Sox's Nicky Delmonico: Plays catch Friday•
-
White Sox's Nicky Delmonico: Out of splint•
-
White Sox's Nicky Delmonico: Officially placed on DL•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball, Week 18: Sit Story
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Breakout pitchers for the second half
Wondering how you can save your pitching staff? Scott White has eight breakout picks for the...
-
Waiver adds for the stretch run
Heath Cummings gives you five players to add for the stretch run of the Fantasy Baseball s...
-
Breakout hitters for the second half
A new half is set to begin. What sort of surprises are in store? Scott White has eight from...
-
Hand trade clouds Indians 'pen
The trade that sent Brad Hand to Cleveland for hot catching prospect Francisco Mejia could...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Muncy moving
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart