Delmonico (hand) was activated from the disabled list prior to Friday's game against Seattle.

As expected, Delmonico will rejoin the club for the start of the second half after appearing in 10 minor-league contests while on a rehab assignment over the past couple weeks. Through 37 games with the White Sox in 2018, he's hit .224/.333/.302 with just six extra-base hits and seven RBI. He will take the roster spot of Charlie Tilson, who was optioned to Triple-A Charlotte on Wednesday.

