Delmonico (shoulder) will start in left field and bat sixth Monday against the Indians.

Delmonico will check back into the lineup after a sore left shoulder prevented him from playing in Sunday's series finale with the Blue Jays. The 26-year-old has served as the White Sox's primary left fielder since his April 22 callup from Triple-A Charlotte, but has submitted a .222/.286/.333 slash line across 49 plate appearances. He could be in danger of moving into a reserve role with Charlie Tilson building a strong case for regular action.

