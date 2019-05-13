White Sox's Nicky Delmonico: Rejoins lineup
Delmonico (shoulder) will start in left field and bat sixth Monday against the Indians.
Delmonico will check back into the lineup after a sore left shoulder prevented him from playing in Sunday's series finale with the Blue Jays. The 26-year-old has served as the White Sox's primary left fielder since his April 22 callup from Triple-A Charlotte, but has submitted a .222/.286/.333 slash line across 49 plate appearances. He could be in danger of moving into a reserve role with Charlie Tilson building a strong case for regular action.
More News
-
White Sox's Nicky Delmonico: Nursing sore shoulder•
-
White Sox's Nicky Delmonico: Heads to bench Sunday•
-
White Sox's Nicky Delmonico: Sixth straight start•
-
White Sox's Nicky Delmonico: Delivers walkoff blow•
-
White Sox's Nicky Delmonico: Starts for Jimenez•
-
White Sox's Nicky Delmonico: Joins big club•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
FBT Podcast: Most added; prospects
On the Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast we talk about the mazing run of Hyun-Jin Ryu, some interesting...
-
Are these 12 SP surprises legit?
Praying that waiver find of yours is legit? Scott White breaks down 12 of the most surprising...
-
Week 8 Waiver Targets
Our Fantasy Baseball crew gives you the top waiver-wire adds for Week 8, including some high-upside...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 8
Some favorable matchups for the Twins and Angels put a few trending players on Scott White's...
-
Week 8 Preview: Two-start rankings
Week 8 is one where you'll want to be especially active on the waiver wire, according to Scott...
-
Week 8: Fantasy Baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start