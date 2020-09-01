Delmonico cleared waivers Tuesday and was outrighted to the White Sox's alternate training site, James Fegan of The Athletic reports.
It's hardly a surprise to see Delmonico go unclaimed on waivers, as he's hitting just .210/.287/.346 over the last three seasons. He'll remain in an organizational depth role for the White Sox.
More News
-
White Sox's Nicky Delmonico: DFA'd by White Sox•
-
White Sox's Nicky Delmonico: Returns to alternate camp•
-
White Sox's Nicky Delmonico: Called up from alternate site•
-
White Sox's Nicky Delmonico: Sent to alternate site•
-
White Sox's Nicky Delmonico: Makes third straight start•
-
White Sox's Nicky Delmonico: Starts in right field•