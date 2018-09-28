Delmonico (shoulder) isn't in the starting lineup for Game 2 of Friday's doubleheader, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Delmonico will be held out for both of Friday's games while nursing a shoulder injury suffered Tuesday. The extent of the issue remains unclear, so there's a possibility he won't play at all over the weekend. Daniel Palka will once again man left field with Delmonico on the bench.