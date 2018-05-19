White Sox's Nicky Delmonico: Removed after hit-by-pitch
Delmonico left Friday's game after he was hit by a pitch in the right wrist.
This one looked bad, as it was immediately clear Delmonico would not be able to continue Friday's game. Expect an update before Saturday's game at the latest, but this looked like it could send Delmonico to the disabled list. That said, consider him day-to-day until further notice.
