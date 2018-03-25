White Sox's Nicky Delmonico: Resting Sunday with sore hamstring
Delmonico won't play in Sunday's Cactus League game against the Brewers due to a sore hamstring, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Manager Rick Renteria said he wasn't too concerned about the injury and is hopeful that a day out of the field will be all Delmonico needs to recover. Though Delmonico has been banged up this spring -- he partially dislocated his shoulder two weeks ago -- he's on track to open the season in a full-time role with the White Sox in light of his success in the second half of last season. Expect Delmonico to see most of his starts in left field or at designated hitter.
