White Sox's Nicky Delmonico: Resumes hitting, feels '100 percent'
Delmonico (shoulder) said that he felt "100 percent" after hitting off a tee Wednesday, Daryl Van Schouwen of The Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Delmonico partially dislocated his left shoulder when he collided with Tyler Saladino in the outfield during Sunday's game against Arizona. The 25-year-old avoided any structural damage and has reiterated that he feels fine, but the club is prepared for the event that he needs time on the DL to open the 2018 campaign. Expect a clearer picture once he's able to increase activity.
