Delmonico was optioned to the White Sox's alternate training site Saturday.
Delmonico joined the 28-man roster Thursday, but he'll return to secondary camp in Schaumburg to make room for Reynaldo Lopez (shoulder), who was activated from the 10-day injured list Saturday. Delmonico didn't make any appearances during his most recent time in the majors but is hitting .150 with three RBI over 20 at-bats this season.
More News
-
White Sox's Nicky Delmonico: Called up from alternate site•
-
White Sox's Nicky Delmonico: Sent to alternate site•
-
White Sox's Nicky Delmonico: Makes third straight start•
-
White Sox's Nicky Delmonico: Starts in right field•
-
White Sox's Nicky Delmonico: Possible platoon member•
-
White Sox's Nicky Delmonico: Makes Opening Day roster•