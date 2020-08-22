Delmonico was optioned to the White Sox's alternate training site Saturday.

Delmonico joined the 28-man roster Thursday, but he'll return to secondary camp in Schaumburg to make room for Reynaldo Lopez (shoulder), who was activated from the 10-day injured list Saturday. Delmonico didn't make any appearances during his most recent time in the majors but is hitting .150 with three RBI over 20 at-bats this season.

