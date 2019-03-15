White Sox's Nicky Delmonico: Returns to baseball activities
Delmonico (concussion) will take part in baseball activities Friday, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.
Delmonico suffered the concussion last week against the Brewers and has been going through workouts this week, but had yet to be cleared for baseball activities. According to Scott Merkin of MLB.com, the 26-year-old will face the concussion testing after participating in baseball activities, and if all goes well could return to game action in a few days.
More News
-
White Sox's Nicky Delmonico: Gets in cardio work•
-
White Sox's Nicky Delmonico: Spotted in clubhouse•
-
White Sox's Nicky Delmonico: Dealing with mild concussion•
-
White Sox's Nicky Delmonico: In concussion protocol•
-
White Sox's Nicky Delmonico: Leaves with apparent head injury•
-
White Sox's Nicky Delmonico: Late addition for Game 2•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball rankings and 2019 busts
SportsLine simulated the entire 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and warns of potential busts
-
ADP Review: 12 who are overrated
Looking for value on Draft Day? If average draft position is any indication, these 12 names...
-
2019 Top-100 Prospects
Just because the top prospects won't be starting the season in the majors doesn't mean Vladimir...
-
ADP Review: 12 who are underrated
Looking for value on Draft Day? If average draft position is any indication, these 12 names...
-
Players we love, spring surprises
Scott White, Heath Cummings and Adam Aizer expound on the players they love for 2019, spring...
-
Are these prime 'risks' really risky?
Finding prime players with the right kinds of injury risk can be a game-changer in Fantasy...