Delmonico (concussion) will take part in baseball activities Friday, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.

Delmonico suffered the concussion last week against the Brewers and has been going through workouts this week, but had yet to be cleared for baseball activities. According to Scott Merkin of MLB.com, the 26-year-old will face the concussion testing after participating in baseball activities, and if all goes well could return to game action in a few days.

