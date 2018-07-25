Delmonico was back in the lineup Tuesday after sitting two games and went 1-for-4 with a run-producing single in a 4-2 win over the Angels.

Delmonico, who was activated off the disabled list last week, made his third start in five games since rejoining the White Sox and knocked in his first run since his return. He's been out since May 19, so there should be some timing issues, but Delmonico could be part of a left-field platoon with the switch-hitting Leury Garcia.