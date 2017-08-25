Play

Delmonico was scratched from Friday's lineup due to a sprained right wrist.

It doesn't appear clear when Delmonico suffered the injury, but he will be placed by Omar Narvaez in the lineup, while Alen Hanson shifts over to left field. Until more information becomes clear, consider the outfielder day-to-day, although he is a candidate to land on the disabled list while recovering from this setback.

