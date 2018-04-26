White Sox's Nicky Delmonico: Scratched with neck stiffness
Delmonico was removed from Thursday's lineup against the Royals due to neck stiffness.
Trayce Thompson will take his place in right field and bat eighth in the order while Leury Garcia moves over to left field. The club stated that Delmonico sustained the injury during an at-bat Wednesday. He should be considered day-to-day moving forward.
