White Sox's Nicky Delmonico: Season likely over
Delmonico (shoulder) returned to Chicago and is therefore unlikely to play again this season, Dan Hayes of CSN Chicago reports.
The team has not said that his season is over, but considering the White Sox have nothing left to play for, it would be odd for Delmonico to hop on another plane just to get back to Cleveland for Sunday's season finale. As an unheralded 25-year-old rookie offering surprising production (.262/.373/.482 with nine home runs in 166 plate appearances), Delmonico makes for a difficult offseason evaluation. If he continues to hit in 2018, he should get all the at-bats he can handle, but it would not be surprising for his production to take a significant dip as the book gets out on him.
