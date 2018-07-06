White Sox's Nicky Delmonico: Sees minor-league action
Delmonico (hand) is in the lineup Friday for Double-A Birmingham, James Fegan of The Athletic Chicago reports.
Delmonico continues to ramp up his activity, as he's slated into the lineup as the designated hitter. There isn't a firm timetable for his return, but he should continue to see at-bats in the minor leagues until he returns to health.
