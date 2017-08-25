Delmonico (wrist) will undergo an MRI on Friday, Scot Gregor of the Chicago Daily Herald reports.

Delmonico was able to finish out Thursday's game after hurting his wrist in his third at-bat, but he was sore Friday, and the team was concerned enough to order an MRI. He's been scratched from Friday's lineup. Delmonico got off to an incredible start to his big-league career, and while he's managed just one hit so far this week, he has six walks against one strikeout in his last five games.