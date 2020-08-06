Delmonico was optioned to Chicago's alternate training site Thursday, James Fegan of The Athletic reports.
Thursday was the deadline for teams to cut down from 30 active players to 28, and Delmonico didn't make the cut. He is 3-for-20 with three RBI, two walks and two strikeouts in six games this season.
