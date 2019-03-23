White Sox's Nicky Delmonico: Sent to minors
The White Sox optioned Delmonico to Triple-A Charlotte on Saturday.
Delmonico's hopes of making the Opening Day roster may have ended after the White Sox came to terms with top prospect Eloy Jimenez on a six-year, $43 million contract earlier in the week, likely ensuring that the 22-year-old will break camp with the big club. Prior to getting cut, Delmonico had missed time this spring due to a concussion, but he recently returned to the Cactus League lineup and should be ready to play on a regular basis once the International League season commences.
