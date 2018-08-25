White Sox's Nicky Delmonico: Sits against left-hander
Delmonico is not in the lineup for Saturday's game at Detroit, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Delmonico will once again head to the bench with left-hander Ryan Carpenter on the hill for the Tigers. The 26-year-old went 0-for-4 with three strikeouts Friday, snapping his modest eight-game hit streak.
