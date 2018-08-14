White Sox's Nicky Delmonico: Sits against southpaw
Delmonico is on the bench Tuesday against lefty Blaine Hardy and the Tigers.
Delmonico has sat against the last seven lefties the White Sox have faced. He's not an obvious platoon candidate, having posting a .789 OPS against lefties and a .745 OPS against righties over the course of his career, though the sample size is quite small (just 72 plate appearances against lefties). Ryan LaMarre will start in his place in left field.
More News
-
White Sox's Nicky Delmonico: Takes over leadoff spot against righties•
-
White Sox's Nicky Delmonico: Not starting Tuesday•
-
White Sox's Nicky Delmonico: On bench Saturday•
-
White Sox's Nicky Delmonico: Out of lineup Tuesday•
-
White Sox's Nicky Delmonico: Withheld from starting nine•
-
White Sox's Nicky Delmonico: Heating up•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Bullpen Report: Half the league in flux
What's eating Wade Davis? Are we done with Corey Knebel? How much longer for Hector Rondon?...
-
Waiver Wire: On Toussaint, Ward debuts
The Angels are promoting a prospect who could pay real dividends in Fantasy. Meanwhile, a couple...
-
Waivers: Gausman, Glasnow must-add?
If you're looking for pitching upside, we've got some for you on the waiver wire at the start...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 21
A high number of off days in Week 21 (Aug. 13-19) allows the two teams with eight games to...
-
Week 21 two-start pitcher rankings
The two-start pitcher rankings for Week 21 (Aug. 13-19) are dominated by high-end hurlers,...
-
2018 Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 21
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start