Delmonico is on the bench Tuesday against lefty Blaine Hardy and the Tigers.

Delmonico has sat against the last seven lefties the White Sox have faced. He's not an obvious platoon candidate, having posting a .789 OPS against lefties and a .745 OPS against righties over the course of his career, though the sample size is quite small (just 72 plate appearances against lefties). Ryan LaMarre will start in his place in left field.