Delmonico (hamstring) did not play in Monday's exhibition game against Triple-A Charlotte, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Delmonico missed his second straight game due to the injury that manager Rick Renteria described as minor. The 25-year-old is expected to be ready for Opening Day and is projected to be the starting left fielder.

