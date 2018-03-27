White Sox's Nicky Delmonico: Sits Monday
Delmonico (hamstring) did not play in Monday's exhibition game against Triple-A Charlotte, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Delmonico missed his second straight game due to the injury that manager Rick Renteria described as minor. The 25-year-old is expected to be ready for Opening Day and is projected to be the starting left fielder.
