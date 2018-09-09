Delmonico is not in the lineup Sunday against the Angels, Brian Sandalow of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Delmonico also sat out of Saturday's contest, though Sunday's absence is likely more due to the fact that Los Angeles is starting a left-hander on the mound as opposed to Delmonico's poor performance recently. Ryan LaMarre will fill in for him in left field for the series finale.

