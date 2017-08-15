Play

Delmonico is out of the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Dodgers, Colleen Kane of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Without the DH slot at the National League stadium, there's no spot for Delmonico to start. That's perhaps a good sign for the Dodgers. Delmonico is on a 10-game hitting streak and has hit .405 over that span.

