Delmonico went 3-for-4 with two solo homers in Wednesday's loss to the Dodgers.

Delmonico continues to swing a hot bat for the White Sox; he's now riding an 11-game hit streak and has notched a hit in 12 of his 13 starts for the big club. He's also batting .396 with a ridiculous 1.088 OPS through 48 at-bats. It wouldn't be wise to think Delmonico can sustain this success however, given his extremely high BABIP (.471) and the fact that he owns a career .257 average across six minor-league seasons.