White Sox's Nicky Delmonico: Slaps pair of homers Wednesday
Delmonico went 3-for-4 with two solo homers in Wednesday's loss to the Dodgers.
Delmonico continues to swing a hot bat for the White Sox; he's now riding an 11-game hit streak and has notched a hit in 12 of his 13 starts for the big club. He's also batting .396 with a ridiculous 1.088 OPS through 48 at-bats. It wouldn't be wise to think Delmonico can sustain this success however, given his extremely high BABIP (.471) and the fact that he owns a career .257 average across six minor-league seasons.
More News
-
White Sox's Nicky Delmonico: Sitting due to lack of DH slot•
-
White Sox's Nicky Delmonico: Getting consistent at-bats•
-
White Sox's Nicky Delmonico: Doubles in two Friday•
-
White Sox's Nicky Delmonico: Homers in third major-league game•
-
White Sox's Nicky Delmonico: Earns first callup to big leagues•
-
White Sox's Nick Delmonico: Promoted to Triple-A•
-
Prospects: Acuna best of what's left
Are there any potential call-ups still worth stashing in 2017? Maybe not, but Scott White looks...
-
Waivers: Hoskins quickly pays off
After a slow start, Rhys Hoskins is performing exactly as hoped, according to Scott White....
-
Sizing up 16 two-faced pitchers
So many pitchers who we thought we had figured out did an about-face this weekend, leaving...
-
Waivers: Rosario, Pirela hot options
It's understandable if you don't believe Eddie Rosario and Jose Pirela can keep this up forever,...
-
Harper diagnosis still hurts in Fantasy
The fact Bryce Harper only has a bone bruise in his left knee is undoubtedly good news, but...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 20
Seven games at Coors Field is one of the many reasons there are no shortage of sleeper hitters...