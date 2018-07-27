Delmonico started at first base and went 1-for-2 with a solo home run in Thursday's 12-8 loss to the Angels.

Delmonico has started three times in left field since returning from a hand injury, but was moved to first base in order to get as many left-handed hitters in the lineup as possible against Angels right-hander Nick Tropeano. Daniel Palka, who hit a pair of solo home runs, started in left field.