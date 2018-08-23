White Sox's Nicky Delmonico: Starts at first base Wednesday
Delmonico started at first base in place of the injured Jose Abreu (abdomen) and went 1-for-3 with a walk and solo home run in Wednesday's 7-3 win over Minnesota.
Delmonico extended his hitting streak to eight games and homered for the fourth time in six games. It's reminiscent of a power surge last season, when Delmonico homered nine times in 43 games. The White Sox placed Abreu on the 10-day disabled list, so they'll be needing someone to cover first while he's sidelined. Moving Delmonico to first unclogs the jam in left field, which can now be filled regularly by Daniel Palka.
