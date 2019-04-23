Delmonico started in left field and went 0-for-3 with a walk and a run scored in Monday's 12-2 win over Baltimore.

Delmonico was called up when the White Sox placed Eloy Jimenez on the bereavement list. With right-hander Andrew Cashner scheduled to pitch Tuesday, the left-handed hitting Delmonico is likely to make a second straight start.

