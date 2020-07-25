Delmonico started in right field Friday in place of Nomar Mazara (illness). He went 0-for-4, striking out in all four plate appearances.
The left-handed hitting Delmonico was in the lineup against right-hander Jose Berrios and may start once again Saturday when the Twins throw righty Randy Dobnak. Until Mazara comes back, Delmonico and the right-handed-hitting Adam Engel will see time in right field.
