Delmonico started in right field Friday in place of Nomar Mazara (illness). He went 0-for-4, striking out in all four plate appearances.

The left-handed hitting Delmonico was in the lineup against right-hander Jose Berrios and may start once again Saturday when the Twins throw righty Randy Dobnak. Until Mazara comes back, Delmonico and the right-handed-hitting Adam Engel will see time in right field.