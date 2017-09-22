White Sox's Nicky Delmonico: Still dealing with wrist pain
Delmonico admitted to dealing with "a little pain here and there" in his right wrist, Colleen Kane of the Chicago Tribune reports.
Delmonico added that he's feeling better since he received a cortisone shot last week, but his production has fallen off since he was activated from the 10-day disabled list. He's batting .179 (7-for-39) over 12 games. Delmonico thinks the wrist issue will clear up once the season is over, which doesn't sound very promising for his immediate fantasy value.
More News
-
White Sox's Nicky Delmonico: Day off Thursday•
-
White Sox's Nicky Delmonico: Swats eighth homer Saturday•
-
White Sox's Nicky Delmonico: Back in action Friday•
-
White Sox's Nicky Delmonico: Out of lineup Thursday•
-
White Sox's Nicky Delmonico: Sitting Wednesday•
-
White Sox's Nicky Delmonico: Heads to bench Sunday•
-
Waivers: Not Hunter Renfroe? Then who?
Is Hunter Renfroe's three-homer game reason enough to add him? Scott White says now may not...
-
Waivers: Why bother with Beltre?
Scott White assesses Adrian Beltre's unexpected return from a "season-ending" hamstring injury...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 25
The Twins have terrific matchups in Fantasy Week 25 (Sept. 18-25), as do the Athletics and...
-
Week 25 two-start pitcher rankings
As the number of six-man rotations increases and the off days become more frequent, a quality...
-
Waivers: CarGo saving the best for last
If you wrote off Carlos Gonzalez earlier this year, it's time to take note again, according...
-
Waivers: Nicasio, Woodruff are startable
Some closer situations are up in the right air now, but Scott White sees one clear newcomer...