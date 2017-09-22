Delmonico admitted to dealing with "a little pain here and there" in his right wrist, Colleen Kane of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Delmonico added that he's feeling better since he received a cortisone shot last week, but his production has fallen off since he was activated from the 10-day disabled list. He's batting .179 (7-for-39) over 12 games. Delmonico thinks the wrist issue will clear up once the season is over, which doesn't sound very promising for his immediate fantasy value.