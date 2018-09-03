Delmonico went 1-for-4 with a solo homer in Monday's win over the Tigers.

Delmonico took Michael Fulmer (shin) deep on the first pitch of the game to put the White Sox up 1-0, marking his eighth homer of the season. The 26-year-old struck out twice and grounded out in his other three at-bats, and he's now hitting just .223/.309/.403 through 73 games this season.

More News
Our Latest Stories