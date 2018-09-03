White Sox's Nicky Delmonico: Swats solo homer in win
Delmonico went 1-for-4 with a solo homer in Monday's win over the Tigers.
Delmonico took Michael Fulmer (shin) deep on the first pitch of the game to put the White Sox up 1-0, marking his eighth homer of the season. The 26-year-old struck out twice and grounded out in his other three at-bats, and he's now hitting just .223/.309/.403 through 73 games this season.
More News
-
White Sox's Nicky Delmonico: Not in lineup Sunday•
-
White Sox's Nicky Delmonico: Sits against left-hander•
-
White Sox's Nicky Delmonico: Not in lineup Thursday•
-
White Sox's Nicky Delmonico: Starts at first base Wednesday•
-
White Sox's Nicky Delmonico: Homers again•
-
White Sox's Nicky Delmonico: Homers, drives in five•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Roster expansion reveals stars
The season might be winding down, but with rosters expanding, there's plenty of new faces for...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 24
Some younger players are poised to make an impact in the first week of September. Scott White...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 24
A holiday on Monday means a busy week of baseball action, but September call-ups limit the...
-
Ranking the top 25 DL stashes
With the DL becoming less relevant by the day, Scott White wonders how likely certain players...
-
Minor League Barometer: Trending?
Who is about to be promoted to the bigs for September? Here are some of the most prominent...
-
Waivers: Safe to drop Judge now?
What does the Yankees' acquisition of Andrew McCutchen say about Aaron Judge's chances of returning...