Delmonico hit leadoff and went 1-for-4 in Saturday's 3-1 loss to Cleveland.

Delmonico's spot atop the order is expected to be a temporary state while Yoan Moncada works through his slump batting eighth in the order. That means more plate appearances per game for Delmonico when he's hitting first, which should happen against the right-handed starters. When the White Sox face left-handers, expect Tim Anderson to bat leadoff.

