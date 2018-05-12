White Sox's Nicky Delmonico: Takes seat against Cubs
Delmonico is out of the lineup against the Cubs on Saturday.
With left-hander Jon Lester on the hill, Delmonico will get the day off in favor of Leury Garcia in left field. Through 31 games this year, Delmonico is slashing .232/.345/.303 with just one home run and six RBI.
