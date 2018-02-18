White Sox's Nicky Delmonico: Ticketed for left field/DH
Delmonico is expected to play left field -- possible on Opening Day -- and serve as a designated hitter this season, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Delmonico, a corner infielder by trade, was thrown into the outfield last year. As an outfield newby, he needs to work on his outfield defense, with getting better reads at the top of his list. It will be interesting to see a full season out of the 25-year-old, who quickly became a fan favorite on the south side last season as a result of a red-hot start. Delmonico reached base safely in his first 13 games and had six home runs in his first 19. He'll have the luxury of playing for a team still in rebuilding mode, so he'll have the space to improve his defense and maintain a regular spot in the lineup as long as he's hitting. The organization's outfield prospects -- Eloy Jimenez, Blake Rutherford and Luis Robert -- are not expected to arrive in Chicago until 2019 and 2020.
