Delmonico was diagnosed with a fractured third metacarpal on his right hand and will miss the next 4-6 weeks.

Delmonico owns just a .226/.331/.304 batting line in 36 games, but the White Sox were hoping he would rediscover the power he showed in 43 games last year, when he mashed nine home runs with a .482 slugging percentage. Instead, they'll have to wait until at least late June, and possibly until the All-Star break, to see what they have in the 25-year-old third baseman.