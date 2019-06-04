White Sox's Nicky Delmonico: Undergoing season-ending surgery
Delmonico underwent season-ending surgery to repair the labrum in his left shoulder Thursday, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Delmonico got into 21 games with the White Sox this season, hitting a disappointing .206/.265/.286. He'll be fighting for a bench role once healthy next spring.
