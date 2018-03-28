Delmonico (hamstring) says he will without a doubt be ready to play on Opening Day, James Fegan of The Athletic Chicago reports.

Delmonico has been out since Sunday with a sore hamstring. The issue was reportedly minor and he doesn't expect to miss any regular-season games. Delmonico will be the starting left fielder for the White Sox this season and will look to build on a 2017 campaign in which he hit nine home runs with a 132 wRC+ in 43 major-league games.