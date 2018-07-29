White Sox's Nicky Delmonico: Withheld from starting nine
Delmonico is out of the lineup Sunday against the Blue Jays.
Delmonico will head to the bench after three consecutive starts, during which he tallied four extra-base hits, including two homers. He'll give way in left field to Leury Garcia, who looks like Delmonico's primary competition for at-bats in the second half.
