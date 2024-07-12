Lopez is out of the lineup for Friday's game against the Pirates.
Lopez has an .805 OPS through seven games in July and will sit Friday as southpaw Marco Gonzales takes the mound for the Pirates. Lenyn Sosa will shift to second base while Danny Mendick receives a start at third.
