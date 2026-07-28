White Sox's Noah Schultz: Can't take advantage of early lead

Schultz allowed three runs on two hits and two walks while striking out five batters over 3.1 innings in a no-decision against the Yankees on Monday.

Chicago stormed out to a 3-0 lead in the first inning, and Schultz kept New York out of the scoring column for three frames. However, things unraveled for the lefty in the fourth inning, when he allowed the first three batters to reach base (on two walks and a single) before giving up a run-scoring groundout. Schultz was pulled after that, and two more runs were charged to his ledger after he departed. He threw 72 pitches in the short outing, and Schultz has completed less than four frames in each of his two starts since the All-Star break. The rookie now carries a 6.15 ERA on the campaign, and though a continued spot in the rotation isn't guaranteed, he's lined up to make his next start on the road in a pivotal AL East matchup against the Rays.