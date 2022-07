The White Sox have selected Schultz with the 26th overall pick in the 2022 first-year player draft.

The 18-year-old southpaw was up to 98 mph this spring and is listed at 6-foot-9, 220 pounds. In addition to his size and velocity, Schultz is a spin-rate darling and had a strong commitment to Vanderbilt, but he came off the board early enough that he probably won't make it to campus. He has a plus slider and is still honing his third-pitch changeup.