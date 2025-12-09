White Sox's Noah Schultz: Should be healthy for camp
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Schultz (knee) is having a strong offseason and the team expects him to be fully healthy for the start of spring training, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.
Schultz was shut down of for the remainder of the 2025 season due to right patellar tendinitis, but he's been progressing well so far this offseason. If all goes according to plan, he could finish up his rehab at some point over the next month or so and enter camp with a chance to crack the Opening Day roster.
