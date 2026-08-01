White Sox's Noah Schultz: Tough-luck loss in long relief

Schultz (3-8) took the loss Saturday against the Rays, allowing one run on three hits and no walks in five relief innings. He struck out four.

The White Sox chose to use Schultz behind an opener for the first time this year, and the move helped yield one of the hurler's best outings of the season. It was just the fourth time in 14 appearances that he surrendered one run or zero, so it wouldn't be surprising if Chicago maintained a similar approach for the left-hander's next scheduled showing against the division-rival Guardians. Through 65.0 innings, Schultz has a 5.82 ERA, 1.38 WHIP and a concerning 58:31 K:BB.