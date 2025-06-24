White Sox's Noah Syndergaard: Gets minors deal from White Sox
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Syndergaard agreed to a minor-league contract with the White Sox on Tuesday, Vinnie Duber of AllCHGO.com reports.
Syndergaard hasn't pitched professionally since 2023, when he posted a 6.50 ERA and 56:19 K:BB over 88.2 innings covering 18 starts for the Dodgers and Guardians. The 32-year-old is a longshot to contribute this season, but the rebuilding White Sox felt he was worth a roll of the dice on a minor-league deal. Syndergaard will report to Chicago's spring training complex in Arizona for now before eventually being assigned to a minor-league affiliate.
