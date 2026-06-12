White Sox's Nolan Jones: Dealt to Chicago

Jones and cash considerations were dealt from the Guardians to the White Sox in return for international pool money Thursday.

Jones will report to Triple-A Charlotte upon his arrival to his new organization. The outfielder has posted a .275 average with eight home runs, 31 RBI, 32 runs scored and three stolen bases over 189 at-bats over 52 games with Triple-A Columbus so far this season. Jones will look to impress with Charlotte in an attempt to potentially get a shot with Chicago's major-league roster down the road this year.