General manager Rick Hahn suggested Thursday that Mazara's (illness) could be brief, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Mazara was placed on the 10-day injured list Wednesday after feeling under the weather during the week, but Hahn hinted that he could return as early as next week. The 25-year-old would need to spend some time with the taxi squad to build up to game readiness, but that time should be brief. Mazara had a career-best .787 OPS with 19 home runs and 66 RBI last season with the Rangers.