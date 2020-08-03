Mazara (illness) was activated from the injured list Monday.
Mazara opened the season on the injured list due to an unspecified illness but has been able to work out at the team's alternate training site over most of the past week. He should receive the majority of starts in right field going forward, as Adam Engel and his career 65 wRC+ shouldn't provide serious competition, though it's not as if Mazara is a proven commodity at the big-league level, either. His career .261/.320/.435 slash line through his first four major-league seasons isn't as good as it might appear, as it was good for just a 92 wRC+ given that he called hitter-friendly Globe Life Park home.