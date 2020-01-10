White Sox's Nomar Mazara: Avoids arbitration with White Sox
Mazara signed a one-year, $5.56 million deal with the White Sox on Friday, avoiding arbitration, freelance baseball writer Robert Murray reports.
The 24-year-old was traded from the Rangers to the White Sox exactly one month ago, and he's now officially under contract for 2020 with his new team. Mazara had an up-and-down 2019 season while dealing with multiple injuries and posted a .268/.318/.469 slash line with 19 home runs and 66 RBI in 116 games. He could end up being a platoon option if he's unable to improve his numbers against southpaws (.646 OPS last season).
