The White Sox placed Mazara (illness) on the 10-day injured list Tuesday.
The transaction report doesn't provide an explanation for Mazara's placement on the IL, but the outfielder recently missed a pair of exhibition games after feeling "a little under the weather," according to manager Rick Renteria. If Mazara's illness is related to COVID-19, he would be eligible to return from the IL once he clears all protocols. At least for now, Mazara can safely be ruled out for the White Sox's season-opening series with the Twins this weekend, which will likely open up more reps in the outfield for Leury Garcia or Adam Engel.
