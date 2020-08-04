Mazara pinch hit and played four innings in right field during Monday's 6-4 win over the Brewers. He went 1-for-2.

Mazara was activated from the injured list Monday but did not start against left-hander Brett Anderson, as Adam Engel started in right field. Mazara's batted .231 against left-handers over his first four MLB seasons and could be platooned in right field, although manager Rick Renteria told Scott Merkin of MLB.com that he'd like to deploy Mazara against pitchers of both sides.